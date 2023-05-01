Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Insider Sells C$770,138.60 in Stock

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) insider La Mancha Capital Management GP sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total value of C$770,138.60.
Endeavour Mining Stock Performance
Shares of Endeavour Mining stock opened at C$34.88 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.38. Endeavour Mining plc has a one year low of C$22.77 and a one year high of C$36.44. The company has a market cap of C$8.63 billion, a PE ratio of -94.27, a P/E/G ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.57.
Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.35. Endeavour Mining had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. The company had revenue of C$837.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$804.38 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Endeavour Mining plc will post 2.0586166 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend
Endeavour Mining Company Profile
Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; Lafigué and Kalana development projects in Côte d'Ivoire and Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, and Guinea.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.