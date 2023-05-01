Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Insider Sells C$770,138.60 in Stock

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) insider La Mancha Capital Management GP sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total value of C$770,138.60.

Endeavour Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Endeavour Mining stock opened at C$34.88 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.38. Endeavour Mining plc has a one year low of C$22.77 and a one year high of C$36.44. The company has a market cap of C$8.63 billion, a PE ratio of -94.27, a P/E/G ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.35. Endeavour Mining had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. The company had revenue of C$837.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$804.38 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Endeavour Mining plc will post 2.0586166 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th were issued a $0.557 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Endeavour Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.51. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is -302.70%.

(Get Rating)

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; Lafigué and Kalana development projects in Côte d'Ivoire and Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, and Guinea.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.