Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on May 1st, 2023

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZFGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the March 31st total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 378.0 days.

Endesa Price Performance

Shares of Endesa stock remained flat at $21.65 during trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average is $18.91. Endesa has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $22.11.

Endesa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.