Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Short Interest Update

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the March 31st total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 378.0 days.
Endesa Price Performance
Shares of Endesa stock remained flat at $21.65 during trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average is $18.91. Endesa has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $22.11.
Endesa Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Endesa (ELEZF)
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
- Checkpoint Software Leads Cyber-Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.