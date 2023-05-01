Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Short Interest Update

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the March 31st total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 378.0 days.

Endesa Price Performance

Shares of Endesa stock remained flat at $21.65 during trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average is $18.91. Endesa has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $22.11.

Get Endesa alerts:

Endesa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.