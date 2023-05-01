Enegra (EGX) (EGX) Trading Up 0.3% This Week

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 30th. Over the last week, Enegra (EGX) has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Enegra (EGX) token can now be purchased for approximately $187.59 or 0.00639673 BTC on popular exchanges. Enegra (EGX) has a total market capitalization of $15.94 billion and $387,576.85 worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Enegra (EGX) Token Profile

Enegra (EGX)’s genesis date was July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. The official message board for Enegra (EGX) is www.medium.com/enegra. The official website for Enegra (EGX) is www.enegragroup.com. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 186.81760594 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $381,646.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enegra (EGX) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enegra (EGX) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enegra (EGX) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

