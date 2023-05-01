Energi (NRG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $166,074.10

Energi (NRG) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000442 BTC on major exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $8.14 million and $166,074.10 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Energi has traded down 27.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00059343 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00039407 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00021898 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006667 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001130 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 64,407,146 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

