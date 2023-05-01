Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,708 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FAS Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 20,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 303,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 24,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Energy Transfer Trading Up 1.2 %

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,339,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,917,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,363,196.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,423,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,154,394. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.41. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.73.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.81 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.77%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

