Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.55-$6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.71. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Entergy Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE ETR traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $107.58. 1,300,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,696. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $94.94 and a fifty-two week high of $122.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.34 and a 200 day moving average of $108.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.65.
Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Entergy Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ETR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Entergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.35.
Insider Transactions at Entergy
In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,586.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at $179,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entergy
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.
Entergy Company Profile
Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.
Featured Stories
