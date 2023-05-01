Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.55-$6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.71. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Entergy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ETR traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $107.58. 1,300,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,696. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $94.94 and a fifty-two week high of $122.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.34 and a 200 day moving average of $108.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

ETR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Entergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.35.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,586.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at $179,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entergy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.