EOS (EOS) Price Tops $1.02 on Exchanges

EOS (EOS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. During the last week, EOS has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00003570 BTC on exchanges. EOS has a market cap of $1.11 billion and $83.69 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006833 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004354 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003306 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001083 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,089,788,823 coins and its circulating supply is 1,089,790,832 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.