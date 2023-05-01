ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Trading Up 4.7%

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) shares were up 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.87 and last traded at $45.58. Approximately 19,865 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 88,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.54.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ePlus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.26.

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $623.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.45 million. ePlus had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 15.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 13,333 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $759,981.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,802. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments: Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services, and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

