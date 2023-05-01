Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 1st (CCO, CJT, CMMC, CVE, EGO, EIF, FN, GFL, MEOH, MFI)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, May 1st:

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$51.00. TD Securities currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$48.00 to C$50.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT)

had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$140.00 to C$127.00.

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$2.75.

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$2.65 to C$2.60. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a tender rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$35.00 to C$33.00.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $11.50 to $12.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$59.00 to C$62.00.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$39.00.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$37.00 to C$39.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$52.00 to C$54.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $43.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$48.00 to C$55.00.

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from C$53.00 to C$56.00.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $60.00 to $58.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$33.00.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.25 to C$5.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$114.00 to C$120.00.

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price target raised by ATB Capital from C$8.50 to C$9.00.

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$6.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$60.00 to C$62.00.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$7.25 to C$6.75. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$124.00 to C$126.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$130.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$133.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$122.00 to C$125.00.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$113.00 to C$115.00.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$118.00 to C$124.00.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from C$59.00 to C$60.00.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$9.70 to C$10.75.

