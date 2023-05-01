Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 1st (CCO, CJT, CMMC, CVE, EGO, EIF, FN, GFL, MEOH, MFI)

Posted by on May 1st, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, May 1st:

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$51.00. TD Securities currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$48.00 to C$50.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$140.00 to C$127.00.

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$2.75.

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$2.65 to C$2.60. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a tender rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$35.00 to C$33.00.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $11.50 to $12.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$59.00 to C$62.00.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$39.00.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$37.00 to C$39.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$52.00 to C$54.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $43.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$48.00 to C$55.00.

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from C$53.00 to C$56.00.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $60.00 to $58.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$33.00.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.25 to C$5.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$114.00 to C$120.00.

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price target raised by ATB Capital from C$8.50 to C$9.00.

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$6.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$60.00 to C$62.00.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$7.25 to C$6.75. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$124.00 to C$126.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$130.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$133.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$122.00 to C$125.00.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$113.00 to C$115.00.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$118.00 to C$124.00.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from C$59.00 to C$60.00.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$9.70 to C$10.75.

