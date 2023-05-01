Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ELS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $75.50 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.28.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $68.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.02. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $80.25.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.71 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 314.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

