Ethereum Classic One Day Volume Reaches $88.90 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $19.32 or 0.00067519 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.72 billion and approximately $88.90 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28,620.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.34 or 0.00305159 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00012602 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.87 or 0.00534131 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.61 or 0.00407440 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001087 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,705,681 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

