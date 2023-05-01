Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,257 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,303 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 212.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after buying an additional 144,784,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 213.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after acquiring an additional 67,859,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Tesla by 229.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,723,798 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,711,687 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Tesla by 196.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,394,330,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA traded down $2.04 on Monday, reaching $162.27. The company had a trading volume of 19,192,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,843,969. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.04 and its 200 day moving average is $177.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $514.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $318.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at $37,955,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at $37,955,573. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,719 shares of company stock worth $27,992,104. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.