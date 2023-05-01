Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 470 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.6% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $23,308,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 308.7% in the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $7,857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $322.08. 5,997,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,085,125. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $334.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $307.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.74.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

