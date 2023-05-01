Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its position in Visa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

V traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $233.11. 525,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,216,495. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.34. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The firm has a market cap of $438.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.