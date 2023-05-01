Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,949 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Pariax LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 30,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.40.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Alibaba Group Company Profile

BABA stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.34. 2,477,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,787,395. The stock has a market cap of $223.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.66. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.