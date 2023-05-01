Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Has $241,000 Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 529 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,511 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MU Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock worth $2,031,341 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 10th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

COST traded down $12.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $490.64. The company had a trading volume of 553,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $217.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $564.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $491.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $491.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 26.45%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

