Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 191,711 Shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA – Get Rating) by 138.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191,711 shares during the period. iShares MSCI China A ETF makes up 2.6% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF were worth $10,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China A ETF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,562 shares. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a twelve month low of $25.46 and a twelve month high of $35.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.83 million, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.46.

iShares MSCI China A ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI China A ETF (CNYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China A Inclusion index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese A-share equities. CNYA was launched on Jun 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

