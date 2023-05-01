Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $9,491,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 293,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,184.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $754,340.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,184.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,859 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,511 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.13.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $156.57. The company had a trading volume of 357,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,620,364. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $162.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $369.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.20.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.51%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

