Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 67,136 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,136 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563,749 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 28,558.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,265,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,849,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219,247 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 17.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,130,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,347,000 after buying an additional 4,925,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 194.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after buying an additional 3,895,920 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,852,000. 31.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.70. 3,220,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,237,090. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.73. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $39,637.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 334,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,136.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $1,541,203.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 281,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,966.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $39,637.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 334,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,136.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,462 shares of company stock worth $1,980,256 over the last three months. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

