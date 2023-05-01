Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 73,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 637.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $249,000.

Shares of JPIE traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.67. 6,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,221. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $47.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.31.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

