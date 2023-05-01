Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,800 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the March 31st total of 97,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, Director Charles A. Stones sold 344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.54, for a total transaction of $50,065.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,924.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 354.8% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGM traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.69. 48,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,405. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 1-year low of $90.38 and a 1-year high of $149.37.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The credit services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $79.05 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 20.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Federal Agricultural Mortgage will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation. engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

Featured Articles

