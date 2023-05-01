Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,800 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the March 31st total of 97,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, Director Charles A. Stones sold 344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.54, for a total transaction of $50,065.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,924.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance
Shares of AGM traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.69. 48,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,405. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 1-year low of $90.38 and a 1-year high of $149.37.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The credit services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $79.05 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 20.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Federal Agricultural Mortgage will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is presently 31.63%.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation. engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.
