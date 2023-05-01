Fetch.ai Price Tops $0.32 on Major Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001132 BTC on popular exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $265.72 million and approximately $34.95 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00059293 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00039405 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00021950 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006658 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,214,109 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

