Fiduciary Group LLC Decreases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fiduciary Group LLC reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,238 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,364,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 589,260 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,166,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 22,049 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 153,479 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. DA Davidson began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.46.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.17. 737,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,062,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $96.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.51 and its 200-day moving average is $84.73.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock valued at $177,370,295. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

