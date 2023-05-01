Fiduciary Group LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Fiduciary Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 11,803 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,861,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,001,857,000 after buying an additional 1,056,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,366,883,000 after buying an additional 5,620,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,989,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,802,998,000 after buying an additional 928,929 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,702,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,106,453,000 after buying an additional 608,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.79.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.90. 912,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,304,803. The stock has a market cap of $120.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.48. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $106.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

