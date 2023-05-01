Fiduciary Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 73.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,464 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,299,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,629,980 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.25 and its 200-day moving average is $63.52. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

