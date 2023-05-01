Fiduciary Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Fiduciary Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,283,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,488,912,000 after buying an additional 282,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,227,284,000 after buying an additional 1,477,885 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,316,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,145,508,000 after purchasing an additional 69,472 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,268,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,132,742,000 after purchasing an additional 69,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $732,671,000 after purchasing an additional 455,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total value of $8,166,286.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,096,653.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $445,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,467 shares of company stock worth $35,801,465. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $303.97. 438,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.51 billion, a PE ratio of 82.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.84. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $308.46.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.40.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

