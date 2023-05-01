Fiduciary Group LLC Purchases 371 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,591 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 1.3% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 11,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. TheStreet raised Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Comcast Stock Up 0.9 %

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,549,914 shares of company stock valued at $12,557,349. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $41.75. 3,440,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,966,721. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $176.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.16.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

