Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 15,640 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Fiduciary Group LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,640 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 3,294,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,355,000 after purchasing an additional 81,617 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,725,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,114,000 after purchasing an additional 625,929 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $108,304,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $88,092,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $48.45. The stock had a trading volume of 136,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,535. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.43. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $50.85.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.