Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 286 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fiduciary Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $16,620,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

NYSE LLY traded up $5.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $400.99. 734,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,100,118. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $283.00 and a 1 year high of $404.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 63.64% and a net margin of 20.54%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday. SVB Securities increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $438.00 to $447.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.43.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

