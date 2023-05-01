Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 29 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Fiduciary Group LLC reduced its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Equinix by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,496,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 203,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,166,000 after purchasing an additional 13,778 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of EQIX stock traded down $4.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $719.93. 32,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,683. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $698.15 and its 200-day moving average is $674.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $67.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.63. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $762.51.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $3.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $755.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Equinix from $762.00 to $753.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $775.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.04, for a total value of $281,536.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,023.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.33, for a total value of $192,280.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,033,841.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.04, for a total value of $281,536.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,023.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,513 shares of company stock valued at $5,152,988. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

