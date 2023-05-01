Fiduciary Group LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Fiduciary Group LLC cut its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises 1.2% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Fiduciary Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $8,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

VXF stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.60. 54,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,332. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $155.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

