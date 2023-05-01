Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) PT Lowered to C$8.75 at Desjardins

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FRRPF stock opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average is $6.52. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $7.30.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corp. is an independent asset management firm, which engages in the delivery of customized and multi-asset solutions. The company was founded on November 22, 1955 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

