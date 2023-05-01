Financial Life Advisors Acquires 214,258 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Financial Life Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 465.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,258 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises 3.5% of Financial Life Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Financial Life Advisors owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $7,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 45.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after buying an additional 41,951 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 332.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 33,395 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.42. 1,240,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,050,150. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.99. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $34.71.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

