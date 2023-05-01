Financial Life Advisors Has $608,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Financial Life Advisors reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 304,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,877,000 after acquiring an additional 31,643 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,236,000 after acquiring an additional 16,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $631,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.49. 470,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,549,417. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.67. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.99 and a fifty-two week high of $63.77.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

