Financial Life Advisors Invests $352,000 in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Financial Life Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHV. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 213.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ SHV traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,042. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.73 and a fifty-two week high of $110.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.21.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
