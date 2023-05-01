Financial Life Advisors Makes New Investment in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Financial Life Advisors bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,045,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,332,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,955,000 after acquiring an additional 20,242 shares in the last quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,910,000.

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $71.37. The stock had a trading volume of 88,649 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.50. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

