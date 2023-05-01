Financial Life Advisors Makes New Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Financial Life Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Financial Life Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 144.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,776,000 after buying an additional 157,887 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 81.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 25,628 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $3,989,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.17. 609,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,560,715. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.75. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $51.22.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

