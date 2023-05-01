Financial Life Advisors Sells 543 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Financial Life Advisors reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,660,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,643,000 after purchasing an additional 31,422,045 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695,017 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32,819.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,214 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,404,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,450,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,855,000 after purchasing an additional 600,749 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $176.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,768,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,721,586. The company has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.90. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

