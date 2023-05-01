Financial Life Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Financial Life Advisors reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,630 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Financial Life Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9,041.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,470,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366,623 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 87.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,707,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,051,000 after buying an additional 5,921,464 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,735,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,544,000 after buying an additional 2,831,032 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,985,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,995,000 after buying an additional 2,680,490 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.37. 1,539,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,550,445. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.32. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $46.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

