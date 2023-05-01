First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) PT Lowered to $39.00

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FBNC. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of First Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

First Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FBNC opened at $30.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.89. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.14 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at First Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.86%.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.18 per share, with a total value of $26,972.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,414 shares in the company, valued at $840,648.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,833,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 481,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,793,000 after buying an additional 126,148 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,122,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,054,000 after buying an additional 120,100 shares during the period. JCSD Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 175.8% in the 4th quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 183,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,877,000 after buying an additional 117,208 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,252,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,129,000 after buying an additional 114,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp (North Carolina) operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

