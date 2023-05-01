First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) vs. HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Financial Analysis

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) and First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.9% of HomeStreet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of First National Bank Alaska shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of HomeStreet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HomeStreet and First National Bank Alaska’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeStreet 13.29% 9.10% 0.56% First National Bank Alaska N/A 14.19% 1.08%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HomeStreet 0 4 1 0 2.20 First National Bank Alaska 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for HomeStreet and First National Bank Alaska, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

HomeStreet presently has a consensus target price of $29.80, suggesting a potential upside of 205.33%. Given HomeStreet’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe HomeStreet is more favorable than First National Bank Alaska.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HomeStreet and First National Bank Alaska’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeStreet $355.86 million 0.51 $66.54 million $2.74 3.56 First National Bank Alaska $184.63 million 3.43 $58.24 million $18.27 10.95

HomeStreet has higher revenue and earnings than First National Bank Alaska. HomeStreet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First National Bank Alaska, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

HomeStreet pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.3%. First National Bank Alaska pays an annual dividend of $12.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. HomeStreet pays out 51.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First National Bank Alaska pays out 70.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HomeStreet has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. HomeStreet is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

HomeStreet has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First National Bank Alaska has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HomeStreet beats First National Bank Alaska on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking. The company was founded on August 17, 1921 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

About First National Bank Alaska

First National Bank Alaska engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers its banking services to the industries, business, personal, wealth management, and also provides home loans. The company was founded by Winfield Ervin, Sr. in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, AK.

