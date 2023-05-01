First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Short Interest Update

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the March 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
First Pacific Stock Performance
First Pacific stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.62. 14,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,681. First Pacific has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $2.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54.
About First Pacific
Featured Stories
