First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Upgraded by National Bankshares to Outperform

National Bankshares upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$39.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$38.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FM. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$32.21.

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

TSE FM opened at C$32.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$18.67 and a 12-month high of C$39.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$30.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.29.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.33 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.6951596 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.42%.

Insider Activity at First Quantum Minerals

In related news, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total value of C$35,867.00. In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total transaction of C$35,867.00. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total value of C$352,125.00. 19.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

See Also

