First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the March 31st total of 4,510,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total value of $5,488,505.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,408,967.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $272,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total value of $5,488,505.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,413 shares in the company, valued at $22,408,967.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,618. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,680 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,040 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Performance

FSLR stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $180.85. 3,946,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,469,573. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 470.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.09. First Solar has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $221.88.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that First Solar will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSLR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on First Solar from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $157.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.88.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.