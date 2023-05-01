First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Stake Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,697,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 717,300 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $148,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDVY stock opened at $26.28 on Monday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.92.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

