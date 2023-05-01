Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $980.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Flowserve updated its FY23 guidance to $1.65-1.85 EPS.

Flowserve Price Performance

FLS stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,338,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $36.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.92.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 55.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowserve

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at about $425,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Flowserve from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.56.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division segments. The Flowserve Pumps Division provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts, and related services.

