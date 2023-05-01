FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Stock Holdings Increased by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 269.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 99.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded up $0.86 on Monday, reaching $124.44. 152,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,711. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $134.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.61 and its 200-day moving average is $124.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Insider Activity

In other FMC news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $252,761.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,310.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FMC news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $252,761.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,310.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,823.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FMC. KeyCorp increased their price objective on FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.38.

About FMC

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.