Formidable Asset Management LLC Buys 4,276 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $124.08. 44,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,012. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $137.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.60 and a 200 day moving average of $111.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of -55.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

