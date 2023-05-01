Formidable Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.18. The stock had a trading volume of 367,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,218,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $85.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $103.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PYPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.88.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.