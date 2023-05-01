Formidable Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 32.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1,001.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 91,851 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 42.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 29,625 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $30.32. 106,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,818,033. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.63.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.55%.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. US Capital Advisors upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Argus downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

